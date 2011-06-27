Used 2001 Dodge Intrepid R/T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/408 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Length203.7 in.
Curb weight3563 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
