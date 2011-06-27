Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Measurements
Length203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3489 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Quartz
  • Camel/Tan
  • Agate
