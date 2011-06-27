  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Intrepid
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Intrepid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Dodge Intrepid ES Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Intrepid
Overview
See Intrepid Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Measurements
Length203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Quartz
  • Agate
  • Tan/Camel
See Intrepid Inventory

Related Used 1999 Dodge Intrepid ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles