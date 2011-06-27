  1. Home
Used 1999 Dodge Intrepid Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Intrepid
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1922
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/425.0 mi.306.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l2.7 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6300 rpm200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.
Measurements
Length203.7 in.203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight3519 lbs.3422 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Quartz
  • Agate
  • Tan/Camel
Research Similar Vehicles