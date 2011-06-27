  1. Home
Used 1997 Dodge Intrepid Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Intrepid
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2018
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.270.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.5 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5300 rpm214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.8 in.201.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3411 lbs.3526 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Pearlcoat
  • Opal Satin Glow
  • Stone White
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Black
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Black
  • Opal Satin Glow
  • Stone White
  • Spruce Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
