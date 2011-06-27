  1. Home
Used 1996 Dodge Intrepid Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Intrepid
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2019
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.5 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5300 rpm214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.8 in.201.8 in.
Curb weight3318 lbs.3415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Magenta
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Black
  • Stone White
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Viper Black
  • Viper Red
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
