Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Curb weight3370 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ascot Grey
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Viper Red
  • Light Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Pale Blue
  • Poppy Red
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Cirrus Blue Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Pale Blue
  • Poppy Red
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ascot Grey
  • Black
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
See Intrepid Inventory

