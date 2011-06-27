Used 1994 Dodge Intrepid Features & Specs

|Exterior Colors
- Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
- Ascot Grey
- Banzai Blue Metallic
- Black
- Viper Red
- Light Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
- Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
- Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
- Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
- Dandelion Yellow
- Pale Blue
- Poppy Red
- Radiant Fire Metallic
- Radiant Fire Red
- Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
- Aqua Pearl Metallic
- Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
- Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
- Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
- Glamour Turquoise Metallic
- Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
- Teal Pearl Metallic
- Wildberry Pearl Metallic
- Bright White
- Cirrus Blue Grey Pearl Metallic
- Light Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
- Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
- Wildberry Pearl Metallic
- Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
- Glamour Turquoise Metallic
- Banzai Blue Metallic
- Pale Blue
- Poppy Red
- Radiant Fire Metallic
- Viper Red
- Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
- Teal Pearl Metallic
- Cirrus Blue Grey Pearl Metallic
- Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
- Ascot Grey
- Black
- Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
- Bright White
- Dandelion Yellow
- Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
- Radiant Fire Red
- Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
- Aqua Pearl Metallic
- Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
- Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic