2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
Minivans aren't just for soccer moms with kids
Aging individuals are finding that the minivan is invaluable if you need to travel with adaptive medical equipment such as a wheelchair and oxygen tanks. After a large search of the minivan market, the Stow n Go seats plus the reliable 6 speed automatic 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT beat out the Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. The finishes in the SXT delivered a heated steering wheel, heated seats as well as leather upholstery -- all very desirable features in our search. All in all, the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan has exceeded our expectation after one week of ownership. With the passing of my husband recently, I now find myself with 2 vehicles, a beloved Honda CR-V and the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan. In spite of my attachment and loyalty to the SUV, I have found myself driving the van almost exclusively over the last month and I love it! I like to haul "stuff" and the van is perfect! The stow n go seats are easy to use. More importantly, I LOVE driving the van! It's never too late to discover what you've been missing!
Surprisingly good
Rented this van for a road trip from Orange County California to the Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce National Parks, a road trip coming in at 1450 miles total. There were three adult passengers plus myself along with our luggage. Didn't expect to enjoy the 2019 Grand Caravan much, just wanted a vehicle that would be comfortable on an extended trip and accept all of our assorted baggage. Ended up enjoying just about everything about it. It was a good driver with an assuring road feel including nice taut steering and capable brakes. Myself and my passengers were all very comfortable on the entire journey in the four bucket seats provided. Found the center mounted video controls easy to use, including navigation and Sirius satellite radio, even though I've never owned a car with this feature. Averaged a very respectable 28 mpg through most of the trip. On that note, about the only thing I found to be a little lacking was the tall gearing (I'm sure to yield the good gas mileage). As a result, on steep grades you definitely have to put your foot into it (step on the gas) to get it to downshift when it needs to. Overall though, it's a very capable ride. I've been a foreign car owner for my entire life including British, Japanese, and German makes, never an American made one. Whenever I've driven domestic vehicles I've always felt they came up short against their foreign competition. The Grand Caravan was a surprisingly good experience, one that has shifted my attitude toward the better for cars built in the good old USA.
Great no - nonsense Van, extremely comfortable
Ok its not the latest design, and the entertainment system is a bit 2010, but apart from that, its a likeable and willing travel companion, the engine is very eager and gives surprising performance, I wonder if its the one they use in the Charger, certainly is powerful and gives great acceleration for joining the interstate. the seats, heated, like the steering wheel are comfortable and I had no aches or pains after hours of driving. If you need a vehicle this size, I can recommend Dodge.
Nice and new and no kids too.
I’m a jaguar guy but renting vans is always good! I gave up to grow up. I play guitar for a living so the practical part is great and it’s comfortable, never a shortage of room. Can it last with good care? I hope so. No kids no dogs. 🎸
Rely on your own experience over bad reviews
This is our second caravan and trust me, at ten grand or more below the competition, it’s a great value. Plenty of power for a mini van, plenty of room for the family, plenty of storage below and behind the seats, plenty of room for those of us who aren’t tiny, and plenty of savings overall.
