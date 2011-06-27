2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SESE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance - Expires 10/01/2020
90 Day Deferred Payment for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Cash Offers(7 available)Show details
- $4,000 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Subprime Bonus Cash for Finance - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Lender - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Loyalty Bonus for Retail and Standard APR - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Chrysler Capital Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $4,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Customer Bonus Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Subprime Bonus Cash for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 03/20/2019
- End
- 10/01/2020
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for a cash incentive based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Must finance or lease through Chrysler Capital.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 05/01/2019
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty Bonus for Retail and Standard APRRequirements and Restrictions:
This program offers eligible consumers a bonus cash allowance applied toward the retail purchase or lease of an eligible vehicle.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/01/2018
- End
- 10/01/2020
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/01/2018
- End
- 01/05/2021
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(4 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0.9% 48 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 1.9% 60 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 3.9% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan in Virginia is:not available