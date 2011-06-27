Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

2018 Grand Caravan SE - MUST REVIEW TIPS! Chris Biernat , 09/11/2018 SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 59 of 61 people found this review helpful Be sure to purchase the Mopar Lifetime Maxcare Warranty if you are planning on owning the vehicle. You do not have to purchase the warranty from the dealer you are buying the car from. Shop it around and save a huge chuck of money. We purchase the Lifetime Maxcare warranty with the $100 deductible which pretty much everything excepts, brake pads/rotor/ and tires for as long as we own the vehicle. We purchased this one with 87 miles on it, without test driving it. Big mistake because the car was pulling to the right. Took us a few days to get it in to be serviced. Told that happens during shipment sometimes from loaded them on those huge trucks. A four wheel alignment did the trick. Hoping this will be our only issue with the vehicle. We also own a similar 2012 Grand Caravan which had to have the alternator replaced three times and brakes always sqeak (even when replaced). Overall tips: 1) Be sure to test drive the vehicle prior to signing the papers (even if brand new), 2) Shop multiple dealers for best price on the vehicle and any Mopar extended warranty plans, 3) Never sign an Arbitration Agreement from a dealership (why would you give up the right to sue if you have been wronged?), 4) If you have any problems with you new vehicle, report them to the dealership and directly to Dodge (especially if you have "Lemon Laws" in your state. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great multipurpose vehicle. G. Virkus , 12/04/2018 GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Navigation by voice activation would be nice. Also, an audio component to the back up safety system would be helpful. This vehicle handles more like a car then a minivan. Comfortable with nice amenities. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Fourth Grand Caravan on 18 years - New 2018 Jack Kinsey , 04/06/2018 SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 34 of 37 people found this review helpful I have had 4 Grand Caravans starting in 2003 which my son now owns and has over 160,000 miles on and it's still going. The best thing they did was adding the Sto-N-Go seats which I got in my 2006. I first got the Navigation N430 radio in my 2011 which was my must have in my new 2018. The 2011 had 89,000 miles, so I wanted to get a new 2018 because I've heard it was the last year for this body site. The new Chrysler Pacific van is a down sized body site and I like the roomier Caravan. I also want to give the 2011 to my son to replace the 2018. He is also still driving the 2006 which has over a 100,000 on it. What started me looking at the 2018 was Dodge was offering considerable discounts (up to $8K off). I didn't qualify for all of them but it made the final price reasonable. I have had excellent service out of all the Caravans I've owned. Other than standard maintenance items such as oil changes, tires and batteries. I had to replace very few other items on any of my Grand Caravans. Getting 19 miles to the gallon around town, 27 miles highway and mixed of about 24 mpg is astounding for such a large vehicle. The versatility is great. When we go camping and scuba diving being able to stow all seats allows us to pack all out gear. Normally, we leave the 2nd row seats up and there is still plenty of room for my golf clubs, coolers, suit cases etc. when we travel. If you are in the market for a large SUV or Minivan you might want to look into this last year of the Grand Caravan. It is the most bang for the buck I have been able to find in this market segment. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great for family tom , 07/10/2018 SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful Very comfortable good value plenty of room vs a SUV. A lor easier to get to third seat than a SUV Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse