Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Grand Caravan Minivan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$898
|$343
|$2,135
|$631
|$1,391
|$5,398
|Repairs
|$165
|$390
|$573
|$668
|$777
|$2,573
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,491
|Financing
|$1,231
|$991
|$733
|$458
|$166
|$3,579
|Depreciation
|$5,197
|$2,568
|$2,259
|$2,003
|$1,797
|$13,824
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,660
|$7,349
|$8,848
|$7,000
|$7,468
|$42,325
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Grand Caravan Minivan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$3,732
|Maintenance
|$707
|$270
|$1,681
|$497
|$1,095
|$4,250
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$990
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,174
|Financing
|$969
|$780
|$577
|$361
|$131
|$2,818
|Depreciation
|$4,092
|$2,022
|$1,779
|$1,577
|$1,415
|$10,885
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,181
|$5,787
|$6,967
|$5,512
|$5,880
|$33,327
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Grand Caravan Minivan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$898
|$343
|$2,135
|$631
|$1,391
|$5,398
|Repairs
|$165
|$390
|$573
|$668
|$777
|$2,573
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,491
|Financing
|$1,231
|$991
|$733
|$458
|$166
|$3,579
|Depreciation
|$5,197
|$2,568
|$2,259
|$2,003
|$1,797
|$13,824
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,660
|$7,349
|$8,848
|$7,000
|$7,468
|$42,325
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Grand Caravan Minivan GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$821
|$845
|$870
|$4,105
|Maintenance
|$778
|$297
|$1,849
|$547
|$1,205
|$4,675
|Repairs
|$143
|$338
|$496
|$579
|$673
|$2,229
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,089
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,291
|Financing
|$1,066
|$858
|$635
|$397
|$144
|$3,100
|Depreciation
|$4,501
|$2,224
|$1,957
|$1,735
|$1,557
|$11,974
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,099
|$6,366
|$7,664
|$6,063
|$6,468
|$36,660
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Grand Caravan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan in Virginia is:not available
