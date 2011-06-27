  1. Home
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,995
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,995
MOPAR Premium Addition Groupyes
SE Quick Order Package 29Syes
Uconnect Hands-Free Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Cargo floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Single DVD Entertainmentyes
MOPAR Wi-Fiyes
Light Graystone Seatsyes
2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Flooryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,995
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Black Side Roof Railsyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4510 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.7 degrees
Angle of departure18.5 degrees
Length202.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
EPA interior volume195.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Exterior Colors
  • Contusion Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Clear Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • Black Onyx Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,995
full wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
225/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
