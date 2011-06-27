  1. Home
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,395
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Quick Order Package 29Nyes
MOPAR Premium Addition Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Safety Sphere Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,395
506 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,395
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Single DVD Entertainmentyes
MOPAR Wi-Fiyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,395
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,395
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Black Side Roof Railsyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4510 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.7 degrees
Angle of departure18.5 degrees
Length202.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
EPA interior volume195.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • Contusion Blue Pearl Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Clear Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • Black Onyx Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,395
P225/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
