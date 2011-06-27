Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Grand Caravan Minivan
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,685*
Total Cash Price
$20,745
GT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,685*
Total Cash Price
$20,745
SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,971*
Total Cash Price
$17,969
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,610*
Total Cash Price
$16,335
SE Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,954*
Total Cash Price
$16,988
SE Plus Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,390*
Total Cash Price
$23,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Caravan Minivan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$340
|$2,108
|$622
|$1,265
|$2,353
|$6,689
|Repairs
|$384
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$886
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,146
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,379
|Financing
|$1,116
|$897
|$664
|$415
|$150
|$3,242
|Depreciation
|$4,996
|$2,286
|$2,010
|$1,782
|$1,599
|$12,673
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,894
|$8,908
|$7,097
|$7,461
|$8,325
|$42,685
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Caravan Minivan GT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$340
|$2,108
|$622
|$1,265
|$2,353
|$6,689
|Repairs
|$384
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$886
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,146
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,379
|Financing
|$1,116
|$897
|$664
|$415
|$150
|$3,242
|Depreciation
|$4,996
|$2,286
|$2,010
|$1,782
|$1,599
|$12,673
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,894
|$8,908
|$7,097
|$7,461
|$8,325
|$42,685
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Caravan Minivan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$821
|$845
|$870
|$4,105
|Maintenance
|$295
|$1,826
|$539
|$1,096
|$2,038
|$5,794
|Repairs
|$332
|$484
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$2,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$992
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,195
|Financing
|$967
|$777
|$575
|$360
|$130
|$2,808
|Depreciation
|$4,327
|$1,980
|$1,741
|$1,543
|$1,385
|$10,977
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,436
|$7,715
|$6,147
|$6,463
|$7,211
|$36,971
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Caravan Minivan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$3,732
|Maintenance
|$268
|$1,660
|$490
|$996
|$1,853
|$5,267
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,086
|Financing
|$879
|$706
|$523
|$327
|$118
|$2,553
|Depreciation
|$3,934
|$1,800
|$1,583
|$1,403
|$1,259
|$9,979
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,578
|$7,014
|$5,588
|$5,875
|$6,555
|$33,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Caravan Minivan SE Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,881
|Maintenance
|$279
|$1,726
|$510
|$1,036
|$1,927
|$5,478
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$938
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,129
|Financing
|$914
|$734
|$544
|$340
|$123
|$2,655
|Depreciation
|$4,091
|$1,872
|$1,646
|$1,459
|$1,309
|$10,378
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,921
|$7,295
|$5,812
|$6,110
|$6,817
|$34,954
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Grand Caravan Minivan SE Plus Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$378
|$2,341
|$691
|$1,404
|$2,613
|$7,426
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,272
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,531
|Financing
|$1,239
|$995
|$737
|$461
|$166
|$3,600
|Depreciation
|$5,547
|$2,538
|$2,232
|$1,978
|$1,775
|$14,070
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,095
|$9,890
|$7,879
|$8,284
|$9,243
|$47,390
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Grand Caravan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan in Virginia is:not available
