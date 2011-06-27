Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Grand Caravan Minivan
American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,831*
Total Cash Price
$13,848
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,695*
Total Cash Price
$17,587
R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,695*
Total Cash Price
$17,587
SXT Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,114*
Total Cash Price
$15,233
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,144*
Total Cash Price
$14,402
SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,292*
Total Cash Price
$19,526
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Caravan Minivan American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$3,732
|Maintenance
|$1,645
|$484
|$980
|$199
|$2,556
|$5,864
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$773
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$957
|Financing
|$745
|$599
|$443
|$277
|$101
|$2,165
|Depreciation
|$3,602
|$1,510
|$1,328
|$1,178
|$1,056
|$8,674
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,491
|$5,502
|$5,814
|$4,887
|$7,137
|$32,831
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Caravan Minivan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$2,089
|$615
|$1,245
|$253
|$3,246
|$7,447
|Repairs
|$550
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$1,012
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$982
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,215
|Financing
|$946
|$761
|$563
|$352
|$128
|$2,750
|Depreciation
|$4,575
|$1,918
|$1,687
|$1,496
|$1,341
|$11,016
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,054
|$6,988
|$7,384
|$6,206
|$9,064
|$41,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Caravan Minivan R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$2,089
|$615
|$1,245
|$253
|$3,246
|$7,447
|Repairs
|$550
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$1,012
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$982
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,215
|Financing
|$946
|$761
|$563
|$352
|$128
|$2,750
|Depreciation
|$4,575
|$1,918
|$1,687
|$1,496
|$1,341
|$11,016
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,054
|$6,988
|$7,384
|$6,206
|$9,064
|$41,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Caravan Minivan SXT Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$821
|$845
|$870
|$4,105
|Maintenance
|$1,810
|$532
|$1,078
|$219
|$2,812
|$6,450
|Repairs
|$476
|$551
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$850
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,053
|Financing
|$820
|$659
|$487
|$305
|$111
|$2,382
|Depreciation
|$3,962
|$1,661
|$1,461
|$1,296
|$1,162
|$9,541
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,440
|$6,052
|$6,395
|$5,376
|$7,851
|$36,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Caravan Minivan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,881
|Maintenance
|$1,711
|$503
|$1,019
|$207
|$2,658
|$6,099
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$804
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$995
|Financing
|$775
|$623
|$461
|$288
|$105
|$2,252
|Depreciation
|$3,746
|$1,570
|$1,381
|$1,225
|$1,098
|$9,021
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,871
|$5,722
|$6,047
|$5,082
|$7,422
|$34,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Grand Caravan Minivan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$2,319
|$682
|$1,382
|$281
|$3,604
|$8,268
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,050
|$845
|$625
|$391
|$142
|$3,053
|Depreciation
|$5,079
|$2,129
|$1,872
|$1,661
|$1,489
|$12,230
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,382
|$7,758
|$8,198
|$6,891
|$10,063
|$46,292
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan in Virginia is:not available
