Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Grand Caravan Minivan
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,678*
Total Cash Price
$17,943
R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,817*
Total Cash Price
$14,128
SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,678*
Total Cash Price
$17,943
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,099*
Total Cash Price
$15,541
SXT Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,130*
Total Cash Price
$14,693
American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,272*
Total Cash Price
$19,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Caravan Minivan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$610
|$1,223
|$249
|$3,010
|$1,764
|$6,855
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$999
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,233
|Financing
|$965
|$776
|$574
|$359
|$130
|$2,804
|Depreciation
|$4,774
|$1,938
|$1,706
|$1,511
|$1,356
|$11,285
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,843
|$7,671
|$6,466
|$9,040
|$7,658
|$41,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Caravan Minivan R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$480
|$963
|$196
|$2,370
|$1,389
|$5,398
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$787
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$971
|Financing
|$760
|$611
|$452
|$283
|$102
|$2,208
|Depreciation
|$3,759
|$1,526
|$1,343
|$1,190
|$1,068
|$8,886
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,538
|$6,040
|$5,091
|$7,118
|$6,030
|$32,817
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Caravan Minivan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$610
|$1,223
|$249
|$3,010
|$1,764
|$6,855
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$999
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,233
|Financing
|$965
|$776
|$574
|$359
|$130
|$2,804
|Depreciation
|$4,774
|$1,938
|$1,706
|$1,511
|$1,356
|$11,285
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,843
|$7,671
|$6,466
|$9,040
|$7,658
|$41,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Caravan Minivan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$847
|$872
|$4,116
|Maintenance
|$528
|$1,059
|$216
|$2,607
|$1,528
|$5,938
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,068
|Financing
|$836
|$672
|$497
|$311
|$112
|$2,429
|Depreciation
|$4,135
|$1,679
|$1,477
|$1,309
|$1,175
|$9,775
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,392
|$6,644
|$5,600
|$7,830
|$6,633
|$36,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Caravan Minivan SXT Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$3,892
|Maintenance
|$499
|$1,002
|$204
|$2,465
|$1,445
|$5,614
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$818
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,010
|Financing
|$790
|$635
|$470
|$294
|$106
|$2,296
|Depreciation
|$3,909
|$1,587
|$1,397
|$1,238
|$1,111
|$9,241
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,880
|$6,282
|$5,295
|$7,403
|$6,271
|$34,130
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Grand Caravan Minivan American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,276
|Maintenance
|$677
|$1,358
|$276
|$3,342
|$1,958
|$7,611
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,369
|Financing
|$1,072
|$862
|$637
|$399
|$144
|$3,113
|Depreciation
|$5,300
|$2,152
|$1,894
|$1,678
|$1,506
|$12,529
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,039
|$8,516
|$7,178
|$10,036
|$8,502
|$46,272
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Grand Caravan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan in Virginia is:not available
