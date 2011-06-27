Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Grand Caravan Minivan
R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,488*
Total Cash Price
$12,363
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,488*
Total Cash Price
$12,363
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,731*
Total Cash Price
$9,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Grand Caravan Minivan R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$841
|$866
|$893
|$919
|$4,336
|Maintenance
|$1,209
|$245
|$3,081
|$447
|$1,664
|$6,646
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$710
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$944
|Financing
|$665
|$535
|$395
|$248
|$90
|$1,933
|Depreciation
|$3,543
|$1,292
|$1,137
|$1,007
|$904
|$7,883
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,544
|$5,724
|$8,466
|$5,776
|$6,979
|$36,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Grand Caravan Minivan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$643
|$662
|$682
|$703
|$724
|$3,414
|Maintenance
|$952
|$193
|$2,426
|$352
|$1,310
|$5,233
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$559
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$743
|Financing
|$524
|$421
|$311
|$195
|$71
|$1,522
|Depreciation
|$2,790
|$1,017
|$895
|$793
|$712
|$6,207
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,515
|$4,507
|$6,666
|$4,548
|$5,495
|$28,731
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan in Virginia is:not available
Legal
