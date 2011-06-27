  1. Home
Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,695
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 29Nyes
Driver Convenience Groupyes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
Security Groupyes
Passenger's Convenience Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MOPAR Uconnect Webyes
Media Center 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Navyes
Removable Center Front Seat Consoleyes
Black Seatsyes
Media Center 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Navyes
Entertainment Group 1yes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room58.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Side Roof Railsyes
Power Liftgateyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Front track65.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4510 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.4 degrees
Maximum payload1540 lbs.
Angle of departure17.5 degrees
Length202.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
