Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Grand Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Power Window Groupyes
Quick Order Package 29Cyes
Uconnect Hands-Free Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MOPAR Full Width Cargo Divideryes
MOPAR Uconnect Webyes
Media Center 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Navyes
Black Seatsyes
MOPAR Cargo Compartment Floor Matyes
Delete Radioyes
Light Graystone Seatsyes
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seatyes
MOPAR Molded Wall Lineryes
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Delete Rear Cargo Floor Coveringyes
Interior Delete Groupyes
Media Center 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Navyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Sunscreen Glass Deleteyes
MOPAR Solid Window Insertsyes
MOPAR Exterior Vinyl Window Shadingyes
Measurements
Front track65.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4510 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place143.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.4 degrees
Maximum payload1540 lbs.
Angle of departure17.5 degrees
Length202.8 in.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
