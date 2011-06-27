  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,660
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,660
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Quick Order Package 24Eyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,660
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,660
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,660
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Light Shale Seatsyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyes
Entertainment Group 1yes
Climate Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,660
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Black Side Rails and Crossbarsyes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Sunscreen Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4321 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place82.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,660
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles