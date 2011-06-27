  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,160
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,160
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Starting MSRP
$23,660
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181819
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/471.5 mi.328.0/471.5 mi.348.5/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Combined MPG181819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.3 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5200 rpm197 hp @ 5200 rpm175 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Quick Order Package 25Ryesnono
Quick Order Package 25Knoyesno
Quick Order Package 28Knoyesno
Quick Order Package 28Lnoyesno
Quick Order Package 24Enonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
front reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Light Shale Seatsyesyesyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyesyesyes
Removable Center Front Seat Consoleyesnono
Entertainment Group 1yesnoyes
Second Row Swiveling Bucket Seats w/Child Boostersnoyesno
Media Center 730Nnoyesno
Flexible Seating Groupnoyesno
Sirius Backseat TVnoyesno
Entertainment Group 2noyesno
Media Center 430noyesno
Security Groupnoyesno
Family Value Groupnoyesno
Heated Seat Groupnoyesno
Premium Groupnoyesno
Climate Groupnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
trip computeryesyesno
tachometernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
clothyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesno
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Protective Coating and Removeryesnono
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyesyesyes
Popular Equipment Groupyesnoyes
Power Liftgatenoyesno
Power Sunroofnoyesno
Black Side Rails and Crossbarsnonoyes
Sunscreen Glassnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Front track65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.1 cu.ft.140.1 cu.ft.143.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight5700 lbs.5700 lbs.5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place83.6 cu.ft.83.6 cu.ft.82.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd..33 cd..33 cd.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees14.3 degrees14.3 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees18.7 degrees18.7 degrees
Length202.5 in.202.5 in.202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.3800 lbs.1800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height71.4 in.71.4 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.121.2 in.121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.76.9 in.76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Curb weightno4483 lbs.4321 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
225/65R16 tiresyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesnoyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer barnoyesno
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,160
Starting MSRP
$27,160
Starting MSRP
$23,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Caravan InventorySee Grand Caravan InventorySee Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles