Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs
|Overview
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|19
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|328.0/471.5 mi.
|328.0/471.5 mi.
|348.5/492.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.5 gal.
|20.5 gal.
|20.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 5200 rpm
|197 hp @ 5200 rpm
|175 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|38.0 ft.
|38.0 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Quick Order Package 25R
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 25K
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 28K
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 28L
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 24E
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|no
|front reading lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Light Shale Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR Body Color Running Boards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Removable Center Front Seat Console
|yes
|no
|no
|Entertainment Group 1
|yes
|no
|yes
|Second Row Swiveling Bucket Seats w/Child Boosters
|no
|yes
|no
|Media Center 730N
|no
|yes
|no
|Flexible Seating Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Sirius Backseat TV
|no
|yes
|no
|Entertainment Group 2
|no
|yes
|no
|Media Center 430
|no
|yes
|no
|Security Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Family Value Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Heated Seat Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Premium Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate Group
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|no
|tachometer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.0 in.
|57.0 in.
|57.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Protective Coating and Remover
|yes
|no
|no
|MOPAR Exterior Appearance Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|no
|yes
|Power Liftgate
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Sunroof
|no
|yes
|no
|Black Side Rails and Crossbars
|no
|no
|yes
|Sunscreen Glass
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Front track
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|140.1 cu.ft.
|140.1 cu.ft.
|143.8 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5700 lbs.
|5700 lbs.
|5700 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|83.6 cu.ft.
|83.6 cu.ft.
|82.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.33 cd.
|.33 cd.
|.33 cd.
|Angle of approach
|14.3 degrees
|14.3 degrees
|14.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|18.7 degrees
|18.7 degrees
|18.7 degrees
|Length
|202.5 in.
|202.5 in.
|202.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3800 lbs.
|3800 lbs.
|1800 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|6.1 in.
|6.1 in.
|Height
|71.4 in.
|71.4 in.
|68.9 in.
|Wheel base
|121.2 in.
|121.2 in.
|121.2 in.
|Width
|76.9 in.
|76.9 in.
|76.9 in.
|Rear track
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|4483 lbs.
|4321 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|225/65R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|no
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|no
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|no
|yes
|no
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,160
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango