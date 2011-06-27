  1. Home
Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG182020
Total Seating772
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.340/480 mi.340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG182020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm170 hp @ 5000 rpm170 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesnono
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesno
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
traction controlyesnono
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
AM/FM stereoyesnono
6 total speakersyesnono
AM/FM CD-controller stereonoyesyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
2 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
overhead console with storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesno
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesno
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnono
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesnono
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
Front shoulder room62.8 in.62.8 in.62.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.no
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.no
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.no
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.64.7 in.no
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnono
rear heater unityesnono
one-piece folding third row seatsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.2 cu.ft.144.2 cu.ft.144.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4339 lbs.4183 lbs.4418 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.5 cu.ft.32.5 cu.ft.144.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Length200.5 in.200.5 in.200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height68.9 in.nono
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
215/65R16 tiresyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesyes
215/70R15 tiresnoyesno
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,775
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Starting MSRP
$21,240
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
