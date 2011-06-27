Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|20
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320/460 mi.
|340/480 mi.
|340/480 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|170 hp @ 5000 rpm
|170 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|no
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|traction control
|yes
|no
|no
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|no
|no
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|2 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|no
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|no
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|no
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|no
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|62.8 in.
|62.8 in.
|62.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|no
|Rear hip Room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|no
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|no
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|no
|no
|rear heater unit
|yes
|no
|no
|one-piece folding third row seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|Front track
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|144.2 cu.ft.
|144.2 cu.ft.
|144.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4339 lbs.
|4183 lbs.
|4418 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.5 cu.ft.
|32.5 cu.ft.
|144.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|Length
|200.5 in.
|200.5 in.
|200.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3800 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|Height
|68.9 in.
|no
|no
|Wheel base
|119.3 in.
|119.3 in.
|119.3 in.
|Width
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|Rear track
|64.0 in.
|64.0 in.
|64.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|215/65R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|215/70R15 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|15 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,775
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
