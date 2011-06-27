Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.5 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity165.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4252 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
