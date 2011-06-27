Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
This van is the bomb!
We've purchased this van brand new in 2006. It has over 117,000 miles in it! Other than the interior cosmetic issues such as flimsy cup holders and shortage on the automatic windows and lights in the front- in terms of its reliability, it's great as it has never left us stranded anywhere we've been! My kids grew up riding in it and we have all loved it! No transmission or engine issues so far! We're hoping to another 100,000 miles in it!
Convenient, Practical & Comfortable for 10+ years
This is our third Dodge/Chrysler minivan (over a 23 year span) and this one will always be my favorite. It's a shame they don't make 'em like this anymore. The seats are super comfortable. The Stow & Go seating is amazing. The sound system is high quality and better than some of the newer vehicles. We've moved our oldest kids in and out of college hauling everything in the minivan (without ever having to rent a uhaul). We've traveled ( 5 people) all across the country comfortably with plenty of room for luggage, water skis - you name it. We've hauled washers & dryers, furniture, etc. One of the few issues we've had is with the automatic doors - we've had to have them repaired twice when the lock buttons were stuck (had the actuators were replaced). Other than the replacing the actuators, the maintenance & repairs costs were lower than average. It will be sad day when it's time to part with my van.
Best van on the road.
We traded in our 2002 Grand Caravan for the 2006 Grand Caravan. We were very pleased with the '02 but this van with its Stow n Go seating is far superior. The seats work easily. If you do not have Stow n Go you will be amazed how frequently you use them. We use them every day. easy to use and can fold all seats within a minute. Have not had any major problems with the van at all. The van has made three trips to Florida and South Carolina (from NJ) and it is very comfortable. The storage wells for the middle row seats make a great storage area for snacks and things. There really is a lot of room in this van. Rides like a Cadillac on the highway. Easy to drive with great visibility.
289000 miles and still running
I bought my caravan 4 years ago with 116k miles , only replaced a strut , an alternator brakes and tires. Still runs like new , cold a/c and seems It will pass the 300k mile mark easy. I am the second owner , parts are cheap , I work at LKQ , a low mile engine cost about $650 a tranny $350.00 , I seen other ford , Nissan , Toyota and chevy minivans give up with a lot less miles than mine, The vast majority of caravans that we have in our yards are because they are totaled in a major wreck. The other brands land here because they break down and parts are very expensive.
Horrible Reliability - Never Buy Dodge Van
Nothing but non-stop issues design flaws, poor quality and mfg'd parts, and multitude of issues. Interesting, when you talk to all the auto shops - which plz take the time to do, they tell you they see this EVERY day with Dodges. After 55k miles, transmission completely went out - which was a $3k repair, dealership would have been $5k. With less than 85k miles still - have already replaced the front left CV joint, replaced alternator, front passenger window regulator, passenger sliding door lock actuator, rear hatch lift gate assembly motor/arm and also shocks, oil pan seal, and more. Bottom line, Dodge vans are total POS and will never buy one again.
