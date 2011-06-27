  1. Home
Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG182020
Total Seating772
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.340/480 mi.340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG182020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesnono
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesno
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesnono
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
traction controlyesnono
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesnoyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
AM/FM stereoyesnono
6 total speakersyesnono
AM/FM CD-controller stereonoyesyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
2 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
overhead console with storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesno
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesno
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnono
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesnono
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
Air conditioningnonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Cargo floor matsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesnono
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
Front shoulder room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.no
Rear hip Room67.5 in.67.5 in.no
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.no
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.no
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnono
rear heater unityesnono
one-piece folding third row seatsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity160.7 cu.ft.167.9 cu.ft.167.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4252 lbs.4146 lbs.3838 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.4 cu.ft.19.8 cu.ft.167.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Length200.5 in.200.5 in.200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Medium Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
P215/65R16 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesyes
P215/70R15 tiresnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Starting MSRP
$22,920
Starting MSRP
$20,520
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
