Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Grand Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room62.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity167.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4093 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Satin Jade Pearl Coat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearl
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
