  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,200
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,200
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,200
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,200
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,200
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,200
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,200
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,200
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,200
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room62.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,200
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity167.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4163 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,200
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,200
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,200
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles