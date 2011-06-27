Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.
Curb weight4106 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
