Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan eX Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,210
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,210
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,210
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,210
remote trunk releaseyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,210
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,210
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.
Curb weight4263 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,210
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,210
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,210
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
