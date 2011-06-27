Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

Not too bad, after 8 yrs and 160k miles Dave , 06/09/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased in 2004 with 20k miles on it. Swore I'd never own a minivan. LOVE the carrying capacity, although removing the bench seats to make room for plywood sheets was a pain. The built- in kid seats (2nd row) was very handy after the kids got out of car seats. Love all the power outlets. Multi-zone climate control was nice. Very comfortable overall. Mechanically, the brakes/rotors got worked on more than I'd have preferred. It needed some kind of engine sensor replaced ($300) at about 160k. Tires = normal wear/tear. Fuel = approx 17 (but I have a heavy foot). A/C is still awfully cold, cruise works fine, very pleased overall. Just bought another used one! Report Abuse

Dodge Caravan Owner for Life~ Dawn , 05/11/2016 Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Very reliable van. purchased when it had about 26,000 miles. It now has 188,700 miles. We have had to do the standard repairs (Tires & Brakes). Around 100,000 miles we did have an antifreeze leak. Finally after a couple years of dealing with that they figured out it was a crack in a hose. They repaired that and we have not had any problems since. Currently the only thing wrong is the Drivers auto lock broke and the exhaust needs replaced. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Never again Dennis , 06/15/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought the van because of affordable pricing and good looks. Reliability and build quality are poor with several recalls and replacement of transmission, water pump, AC compressor, sway bar bushings and now the blower motor only works on high. Have replaced blower motor resistor but that only worked for a short time before it failed. Many other problems, thank goodness I took out the extended warranty on this thing.

My $.02 Greg , 02/02/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This van has the potential to be awesome! It drives great, handles well, and hauls all the kidd-o's with room to spare for all the extras. The integrated child seats are the best! Here's where my enthusiasm ends... The first transmission was replaced at 35K miles.Other failed items include the idler pulley on the serpentine fanbelt, front brake replacment at 45K, Front wheelbearing failure at 50K, Power steering pump failure at 50K, second transmission shifting hard into 1st on deceleration at 50K. Several recalls have been issued on this van. Dodge not covering much of anything on the extended warranty... So much for a certified used vehicle