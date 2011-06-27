Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$24,275
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$24,275
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$24,275
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$24,275
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$24,275
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
$24,275
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$24,275
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$24,275
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$24,275
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$24,275
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$24,275
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Measurements
$24,275
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1800 lbs.
Curb weight4146 lbs.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width76.6 in.
Colors
$24,275
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
$24,275
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$24,275
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$24,275
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
