Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan EX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,070
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,070
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,070
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,070
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,070
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,070
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,070
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,070
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,070
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,070
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1800 lbs.
Curb weight4260 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height68.9 in.
Maximum payload1513 lbs.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,070
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,070
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/65R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,070
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,070
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
