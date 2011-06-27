  1. Home
Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,275
Starting MSRP
$21,785
Starting MSRP
$26,070
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/440 mi.300/440 mi.300/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Turning circleno37.6 ft.no
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesnoyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnoyesno
2 rear headrestsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
traction controlnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyesno
cruise controlyesnoyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
overhead console with storagenonoyes
Three zone climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
interior air filtrationnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
Power mirrorsyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room39 in.39 in.37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesyesno
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnonoyes
Measurements
Length200.5 in.200.5 in.200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1800 lbs.no1800 lbs.
Curb weight4146 lbs.no4260 lbs.
Height68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width76.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Gross weightnono5600 lbs.
Ground clearancenono5.5 in.
Maximum payloadnono1513 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyesyesno
P215/70R15 tiresyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 in. wheelsyesyesno
P215/65R16 tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
