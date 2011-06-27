Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs
|Overview
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300/440 mi.
|300/440 mi.
|300/440 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|215 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Turning circle
|no
|37.6 ft.
|no
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|no
|yes
|no
|2 rear headrests
|no
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|traction control
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|4 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|no
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|no
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|interior air filtration
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39 in.
|39 in.
|37.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|one-piece folding third row seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|Length
|200.5 in.
|200.5 in.
|200.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1800 lbs.
|no
|1800 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4146 lbs.
|no
|4260 lbs.
|Height
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|Wheel base
|119.3 in.
|119.3 in.
|119.3 in.
|Width
|76.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|Gross weight
|no
|no
|5600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|no
|no
|5.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|no
|no
|1513 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|P215/70R15 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P215/65R16 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,275
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango