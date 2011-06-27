  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Grand Caravan
Overview
See Grand Caravan Inventory
See Grand Caravan Inventory
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)GasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.320.0/460.0 mi.320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm176 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.0 l3.3 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm150 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)GasFlex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.168 cu.ft.168 cu.ft.
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3942 lbs.3836 lbs.4034 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearl Coat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Inferno Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
  • Silver Fern
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
  • Camel
  • Mist Gray
See Grand Caravan InventorySee Grand Caravan InventorySee Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles