Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan ES Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Grand Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.
Length199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tint Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Golden White Pearl Tricoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Silver Fern
  • Mist Gray
