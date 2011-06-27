Used 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

Don't buy a dodge all wheel drive van SHuber , 03/08/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have spent thousands in repairs and tows, rentals, etc! I have replaced the serpentine belt (x3?),tensioner- recall- defective x2, tranny x2 (always unstable) recalibrated modules x2, idiot lights on (electrical sensor??)Dodge built this all wheel with their exact 2-wheel tranny from their Chrysler LeBaron CAR!! Not enough strength to last!! Plus underneath sits so low, it rips the belts off every winter in water, snow... and that belt runs everything, another tow! Radio is intermittent, electrical problems with windows also. You have to take apart the whole dash to fix. Can't wait to get a nissan SUV! Report Abuse

Transmission failed two times Samtheman , 04/04/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Had number of problems. Transmission failed at 60k and 100k. New Belt failed at 80k. Dealer was not any help. I will not go back to this dealer any more. I will not buy or recommend this van. Report Abuse

DODGE TRANSMISSIONS ARE THE WORST SteveRT , 08/09/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have place 2 transmissions into this van, These transmissions have a design flaw that allows an internal pin break free. When it does it will bust right through the housing and then you can't even rebuild it. Chrysler knows about this. There is a repair kit that Chrysler offers that will hold that pin in place on a rebuild. I didn't find out about it until I put the third transmission in. has worked great ever since and I gave this van to my father in law to drive over a year ago. Picked up a 96 for the wife to drive . Transmission went in it too. Don't waste your time on Chrysler. this is why their new cars offer a lifetime warranty on drivetrain. Report Abuse

Bad Transmission Darrell Young , 07/24/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Its a sad that dodge cant seem to fix the transmission problems in there vans.When it hit 79000 miles the transmission went out, water pump, brake booster and master cyinder. Its a good thing that I purchase the extended warranty . I also would like to warn everyone that this year of van does not have a, Brake Shift Interlock this means that anyone can pull it into gear when the motor is running with out pushing on the Brake.Very,Very dangerous. Report Abuse