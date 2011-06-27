Estimated values
1998 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,120
|$1,921
|$2,319
|Clean
|$1,021
|$1,751
|$2,123
|Average
|$823
|$1,412
|$1,730
|Rough
|$625
|$1,073
|$1,337
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$760
|$1,216
|$1,440
|Clean
|$693
|$1,108
|$1,318
|Average
|$559
|$894
|$1,074
|Rough
|$424
|$679
|$831
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$833
|$1,355
|$1,612
|Clean
|$760
|$1,235
|$1,476
|Average
|$612
|$996
|$1,203
|Rough
|$465
|$756
|$930
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$915
|$1,587
|$1,922
|Clean
|$834
|$1,447
|$1,759
|Average
|$672
|$1,167
|$1,434
|Rough
|$511
|$886
|$1,108
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,056
|$1,722
|$2,051
|Clean
|$963
|$1,570
|$1,878
|Average
|$776
|$1,266
|$1,530
|Rough
|$590
|$962
|$1,183
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$915
|$1,306
|$1,494
|Clean
|$834
|$1,191
|$1,368
|Average
|$672
|$960
|$1,115
|Rough
|$511
|$729
|$862
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,190
|$1,950
|$2,326
|Clean
|$1,085
|$1,778
|$2,129
|Average
|$875
|$1,433
|$1,735
|Rough
|$664
|$1,089
|$1,341