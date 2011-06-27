Used 1997 Dodge Grand Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
Loved it and miss it alot!
This was my first car and I paid $200 for it in 2009. During the time I owned this vehicle the only things that I had to replace were the fuel pump and the water pump. It had just about 200k miles on it and I trusted it to take me anywhere. It never died on me and always started right up. Went to trade it in at a dealership and the guy told me he wouldnt do it because the tranny was gonna go out of it because they are known for it. He got mad when I laughed in his face. The tranny had never been replaced and never gave me any issues at all. Would love to own another one. I had a 1999 Plymouth grand voyager and that thing was very solid aswell. Took a bad beating from the previous owner.
Long time fan
This is my third Dodge Caravan and the best of them. I've been driving this 1997 for 80k+ miles and I keep it in good condition with regular maintenance. The steering rack is the only major part that needed replacing. With 4 kids and a lot of very local driving, this is perfect for mom. The car is spacious, comfortable and easy to drive. Mine is AWD, which brings additional comfort in traction during wet or snowy weather. Very happy with it.
Whats wrong with american cars?
This car has major reliability problems, I have replaced the battery, the altenator, the water pump, the device that raises and lowers the driverside window, a starter, and now I need to fix head and valve gaskets, a 600.00 repair. we bought the vehicle new and I haven't driven it for more then 6 months without having to do some sort of repair. A 7 year old vehicle with 65,000 miles on it shouldn't be costing me an average of 1,000 a year to maintain. American car companies better wake up or companies like honda, toyota, and new arrivals like kia, and hyundai are going to put them out of business.
Serpentine Belt is a real snake
I bought used vehicle at 100K miles. Now it is at 150K miles. Drove across Texas several times with family, it never let us down. Recently while driving in town in rain, the serpentine belt came off. A month earlier I had replace the rack. Still I feel uncomfortable of its steering. It is loosing power steering intermittently in slow driving. Trying get rid of it soon
I'd buy another one!
I bought my Grand Caravan ES AWD by ordering it from the factory. It's really cool seeing the "This car built especially for ..." on the sticker. After 131,000 mostly repair-free miles, I'm sold on this car's extremely comfortable long-haul ride. I was going to buy an Explorer, but am very satisfied with the van's much better ride and handling. The all-wheel drive is a must for high country driving on ice and snow, as long as you've got the studded snow tire traction. I'll buy another one, but not until I hit 200,000 miles with this one, hopefully!
