Used 1997 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Grand Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG201618
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg14/20 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/460.0 mi.280.0/400.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG201618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm227 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.8 l3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm166 hp @ 4300 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity172 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3711 lbs.4265 lbs.3955 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.7 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost
  • Light Gold Pearlcoat
  • Light Silver Fern Pearlcoat
  • Golden White Pearl
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Light Gold Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Golden White Pearl
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Silver Fern Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Taupe Frost
  • Golden White Pearl
  • Light Gold Pearlcoat
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Light Silver Fern Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
