Used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG201818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm203 lb-ft @ 2350 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity172 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3680 lbs.3680 lbs.3949 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.23.7 cu.ft.23.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width75.6 in.75.6 in.75.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
