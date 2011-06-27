Used 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity172 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3962 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
