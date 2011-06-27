Used 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3393 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height66.7 in.
Maximum payload2000.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
