  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Grand Caravan
Overview
See Grand Caravan Inventory
See Grand Caravan Inventory
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171818
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG171818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.43.0 ft.43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity172 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3962 lbs.3531 lbs.3531 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.17.7 cu.ft.17.7 cu.ft.
Height67.8 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
See Grand Caravan InventorySee Grand Caravan InventorySee Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles