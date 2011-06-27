  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Grand Caravan
Overview
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3436 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
See Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles