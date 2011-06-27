  1. Home
Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity172 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight3602 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
