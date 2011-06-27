  1. Home
Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Grand Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.43.0 ft.42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.no
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.no
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.no
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.no
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity172 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.no
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3574 lbs.3574 lbs.3436 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.17.7 cu.ft.no
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
