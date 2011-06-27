  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Grand Caravan
Overview
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity160 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3293 lbs.
Gross weight5340 lbs.
Height67.3 in.
Maximum payload2000.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
See Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles