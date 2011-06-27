Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Grand Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181719
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg15/20 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.270.0/360.0 mi.340.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.18.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181719
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.42.5 ft.42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity172 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.172 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.192.8 in.
Curb weight3602 lbs.3989 lbs.3602 lbs.
Height66.0 in.67.8 in.66.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Poppy Red
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
