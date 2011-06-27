Used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Length192.8 in.
Width72.0 in.
Gross weight6250 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Teal Pearl
  • Light Champagne
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Claret Red Pearl
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
