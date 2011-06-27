Used 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room38.2 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.6 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Height64.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity150 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Length190.5 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
